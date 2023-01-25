Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

