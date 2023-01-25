Strike Price Reaches $12.64 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $12.64 or 0.00055889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $44.99 million and $5.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00399240 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,341.57 or 0.28023721 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00597986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,219 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

