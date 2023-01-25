Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.84

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.84 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 25958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

