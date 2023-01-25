StockNews.com Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.21 and a beta of 0.68. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $293.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,301 shares of company stock worth $779,416. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

