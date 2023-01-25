StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $181.34.
Institutional Trading of Oasis Petroleum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.