STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

