Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.47. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$383.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

