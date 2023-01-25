Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,981. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.
Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
