Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.16. Sterling Check shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 10,699 shares traded.

STER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 36.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sterling Check by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

