Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.10 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $78.10 million and $87.34 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

