SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.02) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.21) to GBX 320 ($3.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.83 ($3.79).

Shares of LON SSPG traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.70 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 889,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,785. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -16.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.76. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

