SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is Cowa LLC’s Largest Position

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 6.4% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $45.83.

