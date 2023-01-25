SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,470,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 3,752,362 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $46.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

