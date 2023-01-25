S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.09 on Wednesday, hitting $360.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,560. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.