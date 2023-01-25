Southwest Airlines (LUV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,102 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.