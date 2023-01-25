Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 125,759 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,759 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $51,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after buying an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

