Sound Shore Management Inc CT Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.43% of Conagra Brands worth $67,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

