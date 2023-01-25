Sound Shore Management Inc CT Acquires 14,519 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 1.01% of Organon & Co. worth $59,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.