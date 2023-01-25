Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Plans — Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 5,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.
About Sotherly Hotels
