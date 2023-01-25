Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 37,076 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Snap One Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $281.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

