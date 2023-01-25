Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Snam has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

