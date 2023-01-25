SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $461.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group cut SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

In related news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 602,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.