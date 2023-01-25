Smart Powerr (CREG) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Smart Powerr to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Powerr Competitors 731 4583 9884 248 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smart Powerr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Smart Powerr’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Powerr has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Smart Powerr Competitors -40.60% -9,157.70% -4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A -$12.23 million -0.87 Smart Powerr Competitors $3.88 billion $397.45 million -29,994.08

Smart Powerr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.