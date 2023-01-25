SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $141.11 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00400271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.28097867 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00596835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.