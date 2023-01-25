Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

