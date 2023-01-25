Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

