Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Silgan Stock Up 0.8 %

Silgan stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

