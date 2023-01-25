Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 556,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

