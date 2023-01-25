Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Silgan Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 556,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Silgan Company Profile
