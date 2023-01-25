Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Shares Down 1.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.35. 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Signify Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Signify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.