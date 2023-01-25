Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Shares Down 1.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.35. 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
Signify Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.
Signify Company Profile
Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
