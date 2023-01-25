Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.6706 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %
SIEGY stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
