Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.6706 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

SIEGY stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €145.00 ($157.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

