Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Declines By 5.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

