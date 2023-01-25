Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expands By 7.9%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.