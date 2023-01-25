Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expands By 7.4%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

