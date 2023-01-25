Shentu (CTK) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00397202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.27880682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00601237 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,211,693 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

