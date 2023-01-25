Shentu Achieves Market Cap of $70.33 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Shentu has a market cap of $70.33 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00398993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,359.68 or 0.28006346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00597014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,213,364 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

