Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 3,963 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 2,598,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.84. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

