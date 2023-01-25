ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24, Yahoo Finance reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 437.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

