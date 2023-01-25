ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.09.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

