Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 951,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,003. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

