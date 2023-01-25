SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

