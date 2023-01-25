Seiren Games Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,544.98 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $31,544.98 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.48 or 0.28150003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00591770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

