Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.05)-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.05-$0.35 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,755. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

