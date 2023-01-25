Seagate Technology Holdings plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. 4,504,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,238. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $461,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

