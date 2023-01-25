Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

