Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.50

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 371561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.39).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £712.55 million and a PE ratio of 3,928.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.17.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Insider Activity at Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £10,465.60 ($12,957.29).

(Get Rating)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.