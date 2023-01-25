Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

