Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

NYSE MCD opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The company has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

