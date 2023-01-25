Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $580.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

