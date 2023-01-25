Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $370.78 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

