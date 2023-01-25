Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Timken by 4,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

